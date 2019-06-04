Femilift for the modern woman

Dr Josh Matambo is a specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist offering the Femilift at the Linksfield Hospital Specialists Centre.

Femilift is a non-surgical, quick and safe solution for various common feminine issues, such as Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI), vaginal laxity, dryness, and recurring infections. He says it's an easy and minimally invasive treatment that can solve numerous feminine issues, fast.

But what is physically done to the vagina and how does it help. Also, what is the recovery time?

He says because every woman is different, there's nothing like a normal labia.

"Some women experience discomfort or painful friction against their undergarments and even pain during intercourse as a result of their natural shape. Labiaplasty is a surgical procedure which involves the resizing and/or reshaping of the labia minora.

In labiaplasty, excess skin is removed from the labia minora.

"This procedure helps to address these issues by reshaping the labia as required. With age, the labia majora become thin and appear deflated. The aim of the procedure is to restore the youthful fullness of the labia majora," says Matambo.

The femilift can include labial augmentation and clitoral hoodectomy.

"Labial augmentation is done by injecting fillers or fat transfer into the labia majora. This can be done at the same time as vaginal tightening or labiaplasty. Labiaplasty as well as Clitoral Hoodectomy are very popular and are both performed with the FemiLift laser. A hygienic probe is inserted into the vagina, targeting the designated area with a laser.

"Optimum results are usually achieved after completing the course of three therapy sessions. One should be able to resume your normal activities right after the treatment. There is no downtime," Matambo says.

He explains the Femilif is a procedure which has better outcomes compared to radio frequency procedures.

"I believe every woman deserves to enjoy her feminine wellness to the fullest. Femilift laser can do this.

Take your flower to the spa

Steaming seems not to be just for the face.

Since Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian shared their vaginal steaming experiences recently, the treatment has gained popularity.

But as Anisha Patel, director of Midori Eco Salon, explains - vaginal steaming is an ancient tradition dating back hundreds of years.