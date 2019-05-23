Collectors tap into nostalgia, trends

"I bought about 12,000 cassettes from an old jazz music store in Johannesburg Central that closed down a few years ago. We initially set up the stand to test the market based on the international trends. It worked, and now our cassette stand is always full of new titles - predominantly stock jazz, kwaito and rock.

"Cassettes, although only accounting for 0.2% of our revenue, are a growing medium and the revival is noticeable in SA," says Dugmore. "It may surprise some, but less than 50% of the music that made it onto vinyl or cassette, made it onto digital platforms."

He says the reason cassettes never really died is because of the US prison system. "There are nearly 2-million people imprisoned and if they are lucky enough to get 'music privileges', the only medium allowed is cassettes. Cassettes have to be clear and see-through and are less likely to be turned into weapons."

He says the trend is also a result of the need for music fans to collect what they feel is cool. Unlike vinyl which is an inherently superior music format, cassettes do not have a great sound.

Ros Booysen, 39, lovesclassic cars and saves up to buy and restore them before selling them to collectors. For his latest, a Jaguar XJS, he pulled out a box of tapes from his teenage years.

"My favourite is an original Atlantic Starr tape. Original tape decks adds to the value, so the cassettes come in handy," Booysen says.

Dugmore says he's not sure that manufacturers will manufacture the tape decks again.

"Collectors have to find and service old, quality tape decks. We have a list of people waiting for quality second hand tape decks at our store, but we can't find them fast enough."

He also notes that cassettes are fetching better prices than pre-owned CDs, with values between R30 and R150 on the second-hand market for original artists in good condition.

When it comes to the TDK D60 empty kind, Dugmore says recorded tracks on these cassettes was the most romantic gift you could give to a loved one. "There are still thousands and thousands of recordable tapes which are still sealed and were never thrown away and never used. I think we have at least 4,000 [cassettes] in their original boxes.

On the downside, it is often impossible to tell in what condition the cassette you are buying might be.

