Slaying moms and their kids

New age moms are making motherhood look glamorous and earning a dime off it too with their parenting exploits on Instagram, writes Somaya Stockenstroom.

Local moms of Instagram can give Victoria Beckham a run for her money in the slay game - they're young, hard working and celebrate their uber cute kids.

The mom bloggers or content creators say the best thing about this journey is that they get to make make money for simply being moms.

Most started by creating Instagram accounts for their babies as a space where their memories can be kept safe in one place. But the cute snaps resulted in thousands of followers, leading many of Mzansi's women to create inspirational motherhood accounts - sharing advice, their daily struggles and how they balance their family lives.

Popular accounts include that of Olwethu Leshabane who is sought after by sponsors.

Her posts are heartfelt as she shares stories of having successfully given birth naturally after being told she couldn't due to previous Caesar births.

She speaks candidly without hesitation.

"When a crawling little human comes across the self-raising flour cupboard I guess we let it pass as texture play...I need to baby-proof better. My baby proofing is clearly worse than my hubby's pull out game," she captions her baby's pictures on Instagram.

She speaks like any concerned mother about the content children are exposed to on television, to daddy having a go at the loo alone, without kids tugging behind.

She shares her love for vintage fashion, but also her not so fabulous pictures - sweating after giving birth. The mother of three has more than 105,000 followers.

Hot on her heels is Nompumelelo "Mpoomy" Ledwaba, wife of Idols contestant and singer Brenden Praise, whose online life looks like a fairy tale.