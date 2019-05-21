Comedy healed Mpho Popps

A tenacious Mpho Popps Modikoane has reached dizzy heights after only 10 years in the entertainment industry.

But he says the dream doesn't end here.

The comedian has a list of crazy but achievable goals lined up. As he looks forward to turning 32 on June 10, Mpho Popps is planning his annual national birthday tour.

This year the show is themed Black In My Day and kicks off at the Opera House in Port Elizabeth on June 7, before travelling to the rest of the country.

Joburg fans will see him on August 24 at the Gold Reef Lyric theatre.

"Every year I host a birthday comedy special because it allows me to have my friends, my family and my fans, [all] the people who support me under one roof."

He says he wants to take his fans on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing how he grew up and all the experiences that have brought him to where he is today.

"It is a play on what life was like back in the day as a black man and navigating those challenges. It is reflective on life in the hood, and drawing a comparison to flourishing in the suburbs," says Mpho.

Family is happiness to the star who admits that he suffers from depression and comedy was his saving grace.

"If I wasn't a comedian I'd be a male model. I would be a contestant on Mr South Africa," he jokes.

But he says in a serious tone that comedy allowed him the platform to vent and deal with his depression.