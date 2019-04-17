The ol' pits turned into a hip place

If you're looking to be inspired by old buildings, art and good, healthy food - make a turn to Victoria Yards in Lorentzville, east of Joburg.

Brian Green, a property developer renowned for bringing buildings destined for demolition back to life, has turned the former derelict industrial area into a marvel of beauty.

Green is also responsible for restoring the popular 44 Stanley in Auckland Park that houses vibey restaurants and fashion and art shops.

The facebrick buildings of Victoria Yards have been around since 1913.

Green maintained the raw walls, adding to its artistic flair and lined the pathways with fresh fruit and vegetable patches.