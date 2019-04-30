Democracy's sheroes

Twenty-five years into democracy and these brave women are flourishing on the wings of freedom. They have not only taken on male-dominated industries - but have owned it, writes Somaya Stockenstroom.

Chelsea van Wyk is SA's first and only female master technician working at Audi, Somerset West in the Western Cape.

Surprisingly, van Wyk says she was never interested in cars as a child or had the slightest clue what being a mechanic entailed. She doesn't regard herself as a "tomboy" either.

The 25-year-old, who was born in Eerste River, excelled in various sports. She was set to study physiotherapy but came across an ad for an Audi apprenticeship.

"I thought, if I can work and study, wouldn't that be great? So knowing absolutely nothing about cars, I applied anyway."

When she went for the first interview she was told she didn't fit the profile they were looking for.

"It wasn't a big deal. I fell into my studies, but lo and behold, one month after settling in, the manager of Audi called me and asked if I was still interested. I dropped out of university and signed up immediately."

She graduated in October last year. But her journey started in 2012. She had to complete certain courses to first qualify as a technician.

During this time she fell in love and says her partner was passionate about everything concerning cars. His love rubbed off on her as she learnt more about the trade from him.

van Wyk went on to study for her Audi master and diagnostic technician courses - and did it while pregnant.

It's an intense programme over four to five years.

She says it's kind of like being a doctor of cars, as it covers everything from engine mechanics to engine management, transmission, air-conditioning, running gear and driver assistance systems.

van Wyk says the best aspect of her position is the problem solving and diagnostics.

She also says not all the work is computerised as some of it requires physical strength, such as removing the engine and replacing the parts.