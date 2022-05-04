Malesela on ambitions to coach a big three team: ‘Let’s talk when it happens’
Dan “Dance” Malesela is going about his business quietly and his coaching star is rising rapidly.
Malesela has reached his second Nedbank Cup final in three seasons after he guided Marumo Gallants to the final of SA’s FA Cup where they will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the May 28 showpiece in Phokeng.
He won the Nedbank with TS Galaxy in 2019, then playing in the National First Division, when they shocked Kaizer Chiefs in the final. Malesela's modestly resourced Gallants with a limited budget have been guided to relegation safety by the coach and have it in their hands to finish as high as eighth.
With his entertaining and possession-based philosophy, his eye for talent and bravery to give opportunities to raw diamonds, it is a mystery for many that one of the big teams has not come knocking on Malesela's door.
After Gallants lost 1-0 to Chiefs in their DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night 56-year-old Malesela was asked about his ambitions and how he would react if one of the big-spending teams came calling.
“Let’s talk about that when and if it happens,” Malesela said.
“Sometimes prophesising things can kill you. People talk a lot before matches and say we are going to beat them and so forth.
“That’s you being a prophet. And when they beat you you don’t have any answers.”
Many a coach can only dream of what Malesela has achieved in his short career as a top-flight coach and his reputation for unearthing raw talent. He will also lead Gallants in the Caf Confederation Cup for the second time in a row next season, a feat envied by many a coach.
Malesela said he has ambitions to coach bigger teams, but did not want to dwell much on why he is yet to attract the attention of such clubs and reminded that all good things come to those who have patience.
“All the things that are not happening, yes we have to have ambitions and I know where you are coming from with your question, but I don’t want to dwell on things that are not there.”
Malesela has a short space of time to turn things around after the loss against Chiefs as Gallants host Lamontville Golden Arrows in Polokwane on Saturday looking to further pull away from the relegation conversations and push for a top eight finish.
