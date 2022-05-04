Malesela on ambitions to coach a big three team: ‘Let’s talk when it happens’

Dan “Dance” Malesela is going about his business quietly and his coaching star is rising rapidly.

Malesela has reached his second Nedbank Cup final in three seasons after he guided Marumo Gallants to the final of SA’s FA Cup where they will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the May 28 showpiece in Phokeng.

He won the Nedbank with TS Galaxy in 2019, then playing in the National First Division, when they shocked Kaizer Chiefs in the final. Malesela's modestly resourced Gallants with a limited budget have been guided to relegation safety by the coach and have it in their hands to finish as high as eighth.

With his entertaining and possession-based philosophy, his eye for talent and bravery to give opportunities to raw diamonds, it is a mystery for many that one of the big teams has not come knocking on Malesela's door.