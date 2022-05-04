SA is most dangerous country to drive in, claims survey

SA is the most dangerous country to drive in according to international driver’s education company Zutobi.

Analysing factors such as the number of alcohol-related road traffic deaths, the maximum motorway speed limit and the front seat belt wearing rate, the company credits SA with a score of 3.41 out of 10, the lowest of the countries measured in the 2022 survey.

It says there are an estimated 22.2 road traffic deaths per 100,000 of the population in SA and only 31% of front seat passengers are estimated to wear a seat belt.

Thailand is the world’s second most dangerous country to drive in, scoring 4.35/10. This is due to Thailand having one of the lowest seat belt wearing rates and possibly because the primary mode of transport in the country is motorcycles.

The US is ranked the third most dangerous country to drive in, with a driving safety score of 5.03/10. This is due to 29% of road traffic deaths in the US being attributed to alcohol.