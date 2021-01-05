Malesela reveals why he took Chippa job

Dan Malesela says he took about five days consulting with members of his family before accepting the position of head coach at Chippa United last month.

Malesela‚ who is back at United for his fourth stint‚ said he was keen to give it another go at the cub that is owned by the fickle Siviwe Mpengesi who has made a staggering 28 coaching appointments in eight years.

“It took about five days. Obviously, I had to consult with my manager‚ my wife and the children to say is it OK?”

Malesela, who is known for his funny dance moves during good times, is preparing for his first match with the Chilli Boys against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow.

“I am always keen and I don’t worry about too many things that are in the past. History sometimes can bring tears. Like apartheid for instance; if you dwell too much on it you will not make progress. Forget about apartheid and see what happens in the future.

“I had to consult with my family first to reassure them that I will be safe and I will be fine.”

Malesela‚ who joined United after he was fired by TS Galaxy‚ said he keeps going back to the club because they see something in him that is different from other coaches.

“The fact that the club keeps on calling me means says they have seen something in me that is different from other people.

“It is just for us to have the right base of doing things but what is also key is for us to have results because you cannot sit at the club and there are no results.

“What will fix a lot of things is to get results while playing good football.”

Malesela said that he has been impressed by the enthusiasm shown by the players at training but stressed that they must hit the ground running.

“I have been impressed by the character shown by the players at training and we had to do things speedily because we don’t have time.

“We have already put in nine sessions and the adaptation is OK but the response has been good and that is impressive. I was surprised by the response from the players because normally when you come to a club the players doubt you, although there are a number of players I have worked with before.”