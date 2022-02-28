Soccer

Malesela rues leaked goals despite crucial away win

Chilli Boys trainer says poor defending let them down

28 February 2022 - 10:05
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Conceding two goals in their 3-2 win over his former side Chippa United away at the weekend rubbed Marumo Gallants coach Dan “Dance” Malesela the wrong way, feeling those goals could haunt them in the end.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark before Bienvenu Eva Nga levelled matters eight minutes before the end of the first half. Eva Nga completed his brace when he put the hosts ahead in the 54th minute but Ndlondlo converted from the spot, making it 2-all in the 83rd minute.

The game looked set for a draw but Joseph Molangoane ensured Marumo emerged victorious with a tap-in in the last minute of regulation time.

Despite the win, Malesela still sounded irked because they conceded twice. “We created problems for ourselves. We shouldn’t be where we’re at, where the score is 3-2 or whatever. We became our own enemy with these goals that are scored against us. These goals count at the end of the day,’’ said Malesela.

It wasn’t the first time Chippa surrendered a lead to eventually drop points as they led Royal AM 2-0 before ending up drawing 2-all last week.

Chilli Boys trainer Kurt Lentjies felt poor defending let them down, urging his troops to stick to the basics of defending.

“Obviously I am disappointed with the result, especially that we played at home. I felt like we deserved to win but it wasn’t meant to be today. We must start to defend well, we must remember the principles of defending,’’ said Lentjies.

Meanwhile, Golden Arrows finally snapped their five-game winless streak in the league when they beat KwaZulu-Natal rivals Maritzburg United 2-1 thanks to Knox Mutizwa’s brace at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday. Alfred Ndengane scored for the hosts.

