Mokwena's future at Chippa hangs in balance

The future of coach Rulani Mokwena is up in the air with Chippa United's management due to decide his future this week.

It is not clear whether the Eastern Cape club will renew Mokwena's loan contract with the team, which lapses at the end of June, or let him go.

Chilli Boys chief operating officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi yesterday said: "The coach's contract is coming to an end this month, along with quite a number of other employees including the players.

"We are sitting as the club and looking into all of those things. In particular, the renewal of the coach's contract is not a decision that we will take alone, we will have to take the decision with Orlando Pirates [who loaned him to Chippa].

"But we are looking into these things and we will issue a statement soon."

Rumours surfaced yesterday linking Dan "Dance" Malesela to the job.

Malesela has had numerous stints at the club and his name surfaces whenever there is coaching uncertainty at Chippa United.