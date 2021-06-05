WATCH | At home with Dan 'Dance' Malesela

Malesela, who won the Nedbank Cup with lower tier side TS Galaxy when they stunned Kaizer Chiefs in 2019, reviewed the season and noted that champions Mamelodi Sundowns are on a different level.

He also spoke about his relationship with Chippa United owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi who has fired four times and how the impact of changing jobs as a football coach has impacted his family.

He also expressed his burning desire to coach Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in the future and what drew him closer to vastly knowledgeable coach Ted Dumitru.