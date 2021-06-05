WATCH | At home with Dan 'Dance' Malesela
SowetanLive recently spend time with former Chippa United and TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela at his home in Mabopane, north of Pretoria for a wide ranging interview where he shared his views on a variety of issues in South African football.
In this wide ranging interview, coach Dan "Dance" Malesela talks about: 📌 Review of the season 📌 Relationship with Chippa Mpengesi 📌 Ups and downs of a coach’s life 📌 Desire to coach Sundowns, Pirates or Chiefs in future 📌 The influence of Ted Dumitru 📌 What’s wrong with Bafana Bafana
Malesela, who won the Nedbank Cup with lower tier side TS Galaxy when they stunned Kaizer Chiefs in 2019, reviewed the season and noted that champions Mamelodi Sundowns are on a different level.
He also spoke about his relationship with Chippa United owner Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi who has fired four times and how the impact of changing jobs as a football coach has impacted his family.
He also expressed his burning desire to coach Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in the future and what drew him closer to vastly knowledgeable coach Ted Dumitru.