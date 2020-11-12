Dan Malesela concerned Fifa break will blunt his players

TS Galaxy coach Dan “Dance" Malesela is well aware that the current inactivity, due to the Fifa break, can easily blunt their momentum.

“I was speaking with players about this period [the international break]. It is very crucial mentally because somehow they affect training and players turn to relax. Psychologically it [the hiatus] is not okay,’’ said Malesela.

“We need to be careful how we express ourselves. We have to put in a lot of efforts at training. The mind switches off and says, ‘no we don’t have any matches and we want to restart when the matches come up’. The Fifa week is a very dangerous thing.’’

Galaxy’s next match is against fellow newcomers Swallows – who’ve had as impressive a start to the season as them, on November 21 at the Dobsonville Stadium. Malesela has already coaxed his boys to start thinking about the clash against the Birds.