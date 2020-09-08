Letsholonyane, Nyatama won't be part of TS Galaxy

Seasoned Premier Soccer League players Musa Nyatama and Reneilwe Letsholonyane will not be retained by second-tier side TS Galaxy after completing the takeover of Premiership campaigners Highlands Park, SowetanLIVE has been informed.

The league is expected to ratify the transaction between TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi and Highlands before the end of the week. Sukazi has already started planning for next season with the team after he introduced some of the staff, including the re-appointment of coach Dan "Dance" Malesela on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

An insider who attended the meeting said Nyatama (33) and Letsholonyane (38) will be allowed to go and join teams of their choice.

“It was announced that some of the players will join the team, while others like Nyatama and Letsholonyane will be allowed to leave,” an insider told SowetanLIVE.

High salaries are said to be the factor for Letsholonyane and Nyatama not being retained like Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandilla did with other players from Bidvest Wits who said they won’t keep them.

Malesela will be unveiled as the coach this week, while it is not clear what will happen to Mabhuti Khenyeza as he is still away to his mother who is reportedly not to be in good health.

It was also revealed that Thabo Nthethe will be the team manager of the team. Once the deal is approved, TS Galaxy will play their home matches at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

“The municipality is coming to the party and they will help the team going forward which is good for the club,” an insider continued.

Galaxy GladAfrica Championship status has already been sold to Cape Town All Stars who’d initially sold the same status in the past.