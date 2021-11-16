Why coach Dan Malesela is lying awake in bed at night since joining Marumo Gallants

Since his arrival at Marumo Gallants a few days ago, coach Dan “Dance” Malesela has spent sleepless nights trying to figure out how to fix the team’s goal scoring problem.

Malesela, who has been out of a job since early last year when he was sacked by Chippa United, joined a bottom-of-the-log Gallants side that has managed to score only three goals after nine matches.

As a result of their shyness in front of goal, Gallants remain the only team in the DStv Premiership yet to register victory and this makes Malesela's task unenviable.

“The biggest challenge I have is this thing of a lack of goals, and that is number one on my agenda because we have to score goals,” said Malesela.