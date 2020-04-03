Top 8 finish still possible for Chippa, says Augustine Kwem

Chippa United striker Augustine Kwem is adamant Chippa United can still push for a top eight spot if and when the Absa Premiership resumes.

The Port Elizabeth-based club last secured top eight status in 2016 under the guidance of Dan "Dance" Malesela but since then the Chilli Boys have been fighting to remain in the top flight season after season.

This season has been no different.

Chippa are 12th on the table out of 16 and are only three points away from relegation playoffs candidates AmaZulu, Polokwene City and Baroka.

But although a top eight finish may appear to be a bridge too far at the moment, Kwem is confident Chippa will attain the necessary points needed from the last six games to lift themselves into the top half.

"As much as we are three points away from the relegation zone, we are five points away (from the top 8)," said the Nigerian-born striker.

"It's better to look up than to look down because there is a greater motivation there to reach the top eight."

After spending some time in the ABC Motsepe League playing for clubs like Polokwane City Rovers, Mthatha Bucks and Sibanye, Kwem finally got his break in July, 2019 when he signed his first full professional contract with Chippa.

He said playing in the professional league has been rewarding.