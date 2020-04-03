Top 8 finish still possible for Chippa, says Augustine Kwem
Chippa United striker Augustine Kwem is adamant Chippa United can still push for a top eight spot if and when the Absa Premiership resumes.
The Port Elizabeth-based club last secured top eight status in 2016 under the guidance of Dan "Dance" Malesela but since then the Chilli Boys have been fighting to remain in the top flight season after season.
This season has been no different.
Chippa are 12th on the table out of 16 and are only three points away from relegation playoffs candidates AmaZulu, Polokwene City and Baroka.
But although a top eight finish may appear to be a bridge too far at the moment, Kwem is confident Chippa will attain the necessary points needed from the last six games to lift themselves into the top half.
"As much as we are three points away from the relegation zone, we are five points away (from the top 8)," said the Nigerian-born striker.
"It's better to look up than to look down because there is a greater motivation there to reach the top eight."
After spending some time in the ABC Motsepe League playing for clubs like Polokwane City Rovers, Mthatha Bucks and Sibanye, Kwem finally got his break in July, 2019 when he signed his first full professional contract with Chippa.
He said playing in the professional league has been rewarding.
"Setting personal targets will help you do well. Personal records also work hand in hand with what you set to achieve in a season. It's all about self-belief.
"When I arrived at Chippa my personal goal was to get as much game time as I can. I didn't not even put goal targets for myself.
"My aim was just to play because I knew coming from Motsepe League it was going to difficult for me to break into the starting 11."
The feisty forward has lived up to his word. During his first stint at professional level Kwem has been one of the regular players for Chippa featuring in 16 league matches and in three cup games for the team.
In total he has netted six goals for the Chilli Boys so far this season.
"When I arrived at Chippa I waited patiently on the sidelines before I was given an opportunity to play. I grabbed the opportunity with both hands and I never looked back .
"This is also a motivation for the players who are still at amateur level.
"They must not get comfortable were they are, they must push to get to the higher level."
"There is so much talent in the Motsepe League."
