Dan Malesela has different views on playing in Confed Cup
TS Galaxy coach Dan "Dance" Malesela has mixed feelings about the consequences of their CAF Confederation Cup run.
Galaxy were competing in the Confed Cup's preliminary phase, but failed to advance to the group stages. The Rocket's continental journey tempered with their league programme, leaving them with a number of games in hand.
While Malesela is crossing his fingers that the experience they gained in the Confed Cup comes in handy in their quest for promotion, he is a bit sceptical; implying trying to catch up in the GladAfrica Championship could be a hurdle.
"I hope the experience of playing continental football does help us in challenging for promotion, though we didn't played as many games as we would have loved [they played six] in the Confed Cup, but there's always a reason for things to happen.
"Maybe it [their failure to progress to the group stages] tells us to focus more on the league. Maybe had we gone further, probably we would have suffered from fatigue and had a disastrous league campaign."
The former Chippa United coach expanded his reasoning on what could be a sequel of their Confed run. "Maybe it's a blessing in disguise that we crashed out because we have a thin squad, but all in all it was a wonderful experience," he said.
"The experience will probably help the players and us as the coaching staff, going forward . in terms of how to deal with unpleasant conditions and hardships that come with travelling around the continent."
Galaxy have leaked 17 goals in 13 league games, a record that has left Dance frustrated. "It's disappointing that we concede almost in every match. We should fix our defence if we are really to fight for promotion," said Malesela.
Galaxy are eager to build on Monday's 3-1 win over Tshakhuma when they face provincial rivals TS Sporting at Kabokweni Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).
