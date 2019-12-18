Dan Malesela has different views on playing in Confed Cup

TS Galaxy coach Dan "Dance" Malesela has mixed feelings about the consequences of their CAF Confederation Cup run.

Galaxy were competing in the Confed Cup's preliminary phase, but failed to advance to the group stages. The Rocket's continental journey tempered with their league programme, leaving them with a number of games in hand.

While Malesela is crossing his fingers that the experience they gained in the Confed Cup comes in handy in their quest for promotion, he is a bit sceptical; implying trying to catch up in the GladAfrica Championship could be a hurdle.

"I hope the experience of playing continental football does help us in challenging for promotion, though we didn't played as many games as we would have loved [they played six] in the Confed Cup, but there's always a reason for things to happen.

"Maybe it [their failure to progress to the group stages] tells us to focus more on the league. Maybe had we gone further, probably we would have suffered from fatigue and had a disastrous league campaign."