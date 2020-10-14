Dance feels he can bring best out of Mlambo

TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela feels he holds the key to Xola Mlambo’s success as he understands how to play him better than anyone.

Galaxy are battling with AmaZulu for the services of the talented midfielder who was released by Orlando Pirates last week.

Malesela got the best out of Mlambo during their time at Chippa United and Cape Town All-Stars in the past.

Having watched the 29-year-old at Bidvest Wits and Pirates, Malesela said those teams failed to use him to his strengths, and feels he will get the best out of him again should he join Galaxy.

“The fact that he moved to two different clubs and he did not become a regular tells me that people don’t understand him,” Malesela said during the online virtual conference with the SA Football Journalists' Association (Safja) yesterday.

“I think I understand him better and I think I understand how he should be played. I’m not going to tell anybody how they must play him because I will be giving them a boost in case he doesn’t join us.”