Mlambo could Dance with Malesela again at Galaxy

There is a possibility of Xola Mlambo joining TS Galaxy under his childhood mentor Dan Malesela.

Mlambo, who was released by Orlando Pirates yesterday, played his best football under Malesela in the past. The pair worked together at Cape Town All Stars and Chippa United in 2015 and 2016 respectively before Soweto-born Mlambo went on to join Bidvest Wits.

But their work relationship started much earlier when Malesela trained a young Mlambo during their days at Mamelodi Sundowns’ SAB League (third tier) side in 2015.

Now Sowetan has learned that the midfielder could reunite with Malesela at Galaxy, according to insiders at the club.

“The coach was told by the club not to say anything about the new signings until they are all unveiled sometime next week,” an insider said.

“The chairman will announce all the new signings as they are still busy finalising things at the moment.”

Asked about the possibility of reuniting with Malesela at Galaxy, Mlambo, who sounded disappointed, was reluctant to comment.

“I don’t have anything to say for now. I don’t want to talk about the team [Pirates]. Can you please hold a bit to speak about me in the media, this is not the right time,” Mlambo told Sowetan.

The 29-year-old joined Pirates from Wits in 2018 and had fallen out of favour with coach Josef Zinnbauer. He made just seven appearances for Pirates this past season.

Malesela could not be reached for comment but recently said on national radio that he can get the best out of Mlambo again if given a chance.

Pirates also announced that they had terminated the services of Alfred Ndengane, Diamond Thopola, Meshack Maphangule, Brian Hlongwa, Thembela Sikhakhane, Augustine Mulenga and Tercious Malepe.

The Buccaneers have already announced Thulani Hlatshwayo, Collins Makgaka, Terrance Dzvukamanja and Deon Hotto as new recruits, with Wayde Jooste being named yesterday.

In other transfer news yesterday, Cape Town City announced the return of winger Aubrey Ngoma. He had been with the Citizens before on an exceptional season-long loan stint before he was called back by the Brazilians.

“I’m just glad that I’m back here (City). I just have to work hard and hopefully continue where I left off," Ngoma said.