Jobless Tapuwa Kapini speaks from the heart
When one door of happiness closes, another opens but often we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us.
That is how vastly experienced goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini looks at his current situation...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.