Chippa United fire coach Dan Malesela — again

Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has pulled the trigger again and fired coach Dan Malesela.

The Chippa United coach was sacked a day after the Port Elizabeth club were handed an embarrassing 5-1 thumping by Maritzburg United in a league match on Saturday night.

Malesela was on the team bus with his players on the way to the airport when TimesLIVE contacted him on Sunday morning and he confirmed that his stay at the Eastern Cape side had come to an abrupt end.

“I am in the bus on our way to the airport at the moment, but yes, I am leaving. Let us talk later (on Sunday)," the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates defender said.

An insider at the club also confirmed that the coach had been shown the door.

Malesela joined United in December in a deal that was to last until the end of the 2020-21 campaign‚ with an option to renew for a season.