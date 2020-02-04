TS Galaxy looking to sparkle in cup

Nearly nine months after their historic Nedbank Cup triumph, second-tier side TS Galaxy are showing signs of decline.

Beginning their bid to retain their title by facing an indifferent top-flight side, Chippa United, at Nelson Mandela Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), Galaxy will be looking to use the very same Ke Yona tournament to rekindle their fortunes.

Galaxy, who stunned the mighty Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium to be the first Nedbank Cup champions from the second-tier in May last year, have gone five games without a win in the GladAfrica Championship.

They occupy the 12th spot with 22 points, four away from the relegation zone after 20 games.

Speaking after overseeing a gruelling training session that was characterised by his trademark slick passing football with limited touches at Panorama Sports Grounds in Roodepoort yesterday, Galaxy coach Dan "Dance" Malesela said: "We are hoping that this match is one of those things that help us turn our season around. Participating in the Nedbank Cup last season helped us a lot.