TS Galaxy looking to sparkle in cup
Nearly nine months after their historic Nedbank Cup triumph, second-tier side TS Galaxy are showing signs of decline.
Beginning their bid to retain their title by facing an indifferent top-flight side, Chippa United, at Nelson Mandela Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), Galaxy will be looking to use the very same Ke Yona tournament to rekindle their fortunes.
Galaxy, who stunned the mighty Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium to be the first Nedbank Cup champions from the second-tier in May last year, have gone five games without a win in the GladAfrica Championship.
They occupy the 12th spot with 22 points, four away from the relegation zone after 20 games.
Speaking after overseeing a gruelling training session that was characterised by his trademark slick passing football with limited touches at Panorama Sports Grounds in Roodepoort yesterday, Galaxy coach Dan "Dance" Malesela said: "We are hoping that this match is one of those things that help us turn our season around. Participating in the Nedbank Cup last season helped us a lot.
"Of the difficulties we've been having in the league, we've had many draws [10], we have to find that motivation to end that and the Cup gives us that opportunity. We are also conceding in almost every match, one goal or two."
Except for Zakhele Lepasa, who netted the decisive goal in the final and the late Thembinkosi Mbamba, Galaxy kept the bulk of their triumphant squad. Lepasa returned to his parent club Orlando Pirates, while Mbamba died in a car crash a month after lifting the R7 million trophy.
Dance implied his charges have somewhat become complacent.
"We are beaten by [lack of ] determination here. Most clubs play us with much determination and if you do not play beyond their determination, then it'd be always difficult," stated the tactician.
