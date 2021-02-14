Malesela left to rue missed chances after Chippa fail to put 10-man Celtic to the sword

Chippa United coach Dan "Dance" Malesela expected more than his team delivered in their 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic in a league match played at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday.

But Malesela conceded that he was happy with the point earned away from home.

Siwelele played most of the game with a man less following Tshepo Rikhotso's red card on the cusp of half-time.

Victor Letsoalo opened the scoring for the hosts from the penalty spot before Bienvenu Eva Nga's second-half equaliser.

The point saw Chippa remain 13th on the league standings‚ five points above the relegation zone.

"We let go of a chance to get three points‚ but you don't want to be selfish again and not appreciate the point that we got away‚ " Malesela said.

"They were one man down and we probably could have done better to break them up.

"I think we adhered to the instruction of going around the wingers and trying to get balls in because they were very compacted in the middle.

"Once we did that we got the equaliser‚ but it's just that we didn't continue doing that.

"If we had continued doing that we probably could have hurt them."

The coach said the other critical point was the penalty the Chilli Boys conceded.

"As much as it seemed very soft‚ I think our player could have avoided contact because the man was not going to be a threat. But these are things the players must learn.

"I don't think they threatened us that much to have been worried‚ but we should learn to play against 10 people like we did against Black Leopards. We didn't give them time to breath and we moved the ball quicker. I hope next time we will do better."

Malesela also complained about the condition of the pitch.

"I get worried about football. It's not about Chippa United playing but it's about the quality of football.

"You play that match and then after you go home and watch SuperSport and Cape Town City‚ they [are] playing on a great surface.

"We cannot advertise football properly and display good football to potential investors in football if we are going to play on very bad pitch‚' the coach said.