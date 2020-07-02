Broke clubs delay start of PSL games

Some national first division teams struggling to finance the mandatory tests for Covid-19 and hiring a compliance officer could be the main reason why the Premier Soccer League has yet to decide on the date for resumption of local football.

"We have submitted all documentation and have complied with what the PSL says the government requires for us to return to training. But we've been told all the 32 clubs must first comply.

"Unfortunately, some of them find the process too expensive and they can't afford to hire a compliance officer," said a PSL club official who was part of Tuesday's Board of Governors meeting.

The PSL, however, has indicated training can only resume once all health protocols are met. Covid-19 tests can cost between R45,000 and R50,000 per club, depending on squad size.

"It can't be the same for every club because financially we are not all the same. Some clubs are trying to cut corners. All these things - sanitising, testing players and employing a compliance officer - cost a lot of money," the official said.