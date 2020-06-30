Limited time to train for PSL clubs

The wish of many Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs to have a minimum of three weeks of training before the resumption of the campaign looks far-fetched as the league races against time to wrap everything up as fast as possible to accommodate the start of the new season.

Though Fifa extended the deadline to finish the 2019-20 season indefinitely across the world, the PSL is understood to be in a rush to conclude the current term in the first week of September to make sure the new one starts in October.

By the looks of things, teams will be given two weeks to train before the season

re-starts in a biologically safe environment (BSE).