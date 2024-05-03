No lethargy from Pirates as they trek to Chippa United

As Orlando Pirates’ Nedbank Cup semifinal meeting with Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday will be their fourth game in 14 days, Jose Riveiro has maintained he's not disconcerted by their congested fixture programme.
Pirates head into this Nedbank Cup semifinal against Chippa, kicking off at 3pm, off the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Cape Town City at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday. The Sea Robbers landed in Johannesburg from the Mother City on Wednesday night and trained at their Rand Stadium base yesterday. Today they leave for Gqeberha.
“We don’t really think about how difficult it is to prepare for an upcoming game when you have just played a few days ago. It is what it is. Like I said many times, the schedule is something that’s not in our control,'' Riveiro told a press conference at Rand Stadium yesterday.
“What is in our control is to use all our resources to make sure that the players are ready to compete every two or three days and that’s what we do. The club is helping us to have good camps, good trips, good nutrition and to rest as well as possible to make sure that the players can compete.”
Wednesday’s win over City meant Riveiro has won five games on the trot for the first time at Pirates since he joined in 2022. Pirates’ recent blistering form makes them favourites to beat Chippa and the Spaniard has accepted the favourites tag, urging his charges to be in their element again tomorrow to maximise their chances of winning.
“We accept any tag people give us because we are Orlando Pirates but we do know that the game against Chippa will be difficult. We want to be our best version on Saturday [tomorrow] because we know that when we know that if we are our best version, the possibility of getting a good result is high,” Riveiro said.
Even so, Riveiro emphasised that they respect Chilli Boys, who’ve been doing fairly well in their own right this term. The Pirates coach expects a “complex and physical” affair. Pirates will welcome back their instrumental playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi back after missing the game at City through suspension.
“We have full respect for Chippa. They are doing fantastic this year and we know it’s going to be a really complex game from every aspect, physical and tactical,” Riveiro said.
No lethargy from Pirates as they trek to Chippa United
Riveiro confident side can deal with packed schedule
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
