Stellies ready despite staffers testing positive for Covid-19.

Despite confirming that three of their staff members had tested positive for coronavirus last week, Stellenbosch have reiterated they're ready to resume training, should the PSL grant permission.

The PSL board of governors (BoG) meet today, where they're expected to grant clubs permission to resume training. As they're also racing against time to conclude the season, that's been on hold since mid-March due to Covid-19, the PSL is also set to inform Fifa of the dates they plan to restart and finish the campaign.

Stellenbosch are among a number of clubs with confirmed Covid-19 cases.

However, according to the club's spokesman Courteney Williams, that wouldn't stop them to resume training if the PSL directs them to do so.

"The club follows strict protocols and procedures as guided by the directives of the PSL and government, therefore we are and will be prepared for the resumption of training."