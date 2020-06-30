Stellies ready despite staffers testing positive for Covid-19
Despite confirming that three of their staff members had tested positive for coronavirus last week, Stellenbosch have reiterated they're ready to resume training, should the PSL grant permission.
The PSL board of governors (BoG) meet today, where they're expected to grant clubs permission to resume training. As they're also racing against time to conclude the season, that's been on hold since mid-March due to Covid-19, the PSL is also set to inform Fifa of the dates they plan to restart and finish the campaign.
Stellenbosch are among a number of clubs with confirmed Covid-19 cases.
However, according to the club's spokesman Courteney Williams, that wouldn't stop them to resume training if the PSL directs them to do so.
"The club follows strict protocols and procedures as guided by the directives of the PSL and government, therefore we are and will be prepared for the resumption of training."
Williams also allayed any fears that having positive Covid-19 cases at the club may have sparked anxiety among staffers, insisting it proved a blessing in disguise as it helped the Cape Winelands outfit to pay more attention to the details surrounding the deadly virus.
"It's very unfortunate that the staff members tested positive, however, it's only assisted us as a club to ensure the safety of all our players, staff and their respective families," noted Williams.
"Our staff and players are our main priority, the report of the cases didn't unsettle the club, it only assisted us in the mitigation of risk. We have since been able to provide the staff members with the assistance that they needed during this difficult time."
Williams also disclosed that the affected trio is recovering well and are self-isolated at their homes, subject to undergoing second tests sometime this week.
Kaizer Chiefs (two) and Bloemfontein Celtic (one) are the other clubs who confirmed that their players had contracted Covid-19 last week.
