Not all PSL clubs Covid-19 compliant

While yesterday's Premier Soccer League (PSL) board of governors (BoG) meeting couldn't agree on the exact dates of training and play resumption, KwaZulu-Natal emerged as the place where all the remaining games will be hosted, Sowetan has learnt.

Yesterday's BoG meeting deliberated on a number of issues such as the return to training and the conclusion of the current campaign. But two club representatives, who spoke to Sowetan anonymously, said no final decision was taken.

The PSL wants to make sure all its 32 (16 Premiership and 16 GladAfrica Championship) clubs meet all the stringent guidelines set out in the in the protocol document, titled "Covid-19 health and safety directive return to training 2019/20 season", before training can commence, the sources stated.

The PSL protocol document's transparency and conformity saw the sports ministry give it the thumbs up last week, giving teams the green light to restart training.

"The meeting adjourned without the final word. It emerged that many teams are not yet compliant with the protocols and procedures such as the hiring of Covid-19 compliance officers.