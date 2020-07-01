Players on loan to stay put
Premier Soccer League (PSL) players whose loan deals came to an end yesterday will not be returning to their parent clubs.
This is in line with the extension of the 2019/20 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic which saw a three-month break in football.
Some clubs who have players on loan have concluded short-term deals until the matches are finished, with others still in negotiation.
Chippa United, who have three players on loan from Orlando Pirates in Meshack Maphangule, Tercious Malepe and Sandile Mthethwa, are confident that they will have all the players until the end of the season.
Chilli Boys COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi yesterday said they are still negotiating with those players and an agreement is expected before the end of the week.
". we thought by today [yesterday] we would know when we are resuming play. But we didn't get a clear indication. But we will get that indication this week. We need all the players until the end of the season. Whether they are in or out of contract, we are busy with them and their representatives.
"It will also depend on case to case but that's our intention, to have them. We have made everybody aware that we would like to finish the season with our players."
Bloemfontein Celtic have already concluded a deal with Pirates to have Justice Chabalala until the matches are concluded.
Polokwane City have confirmed that Kabelo Mahlasela will no longer return to Kaizer Chiefs after his loan deal expired as well.
Mahlasela will remain in Polokwane next season, having signed a new contract. Maritzburg United have confirmed that their loan players Tebogo Tlolane, and Phumlani Ntshangase are staying.
Another player who is also staying is Gladwin Shitolo, who is on loan at Golden Arrows from Pirates.
Meanwhile, Chiefs confirmed yesterday that George Maluleka and Joseph Molangoane had left the club.
