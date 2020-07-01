Players on loan to stay put

Premier Soccer League (PSL) players whose loan deals came to an end yesterday will not be returning to their parent clubs.

This is in line with the extension of the 2019/20 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic which saw a three-month break in football.

Some clubs who have players on loan have concluded short-term deals until the matches are finished, with others still in negotiation.

Chippa United, who have three players on loan from Orlando Pirates in Meshack Maphangule, Tercious Malepe and Sandile Mthethwa, are confident that they will have all the players until the end of the season.

Chilli Boys COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi yesterday said they are still negotiating with those players and an agreement is expected before the end of the week.