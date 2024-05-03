After clinching their first DStv Premiership win of the year when they edged Royal AM 1-0 at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt hopes this will inspire them as they look to finish the season on a high note.
Bradley Grobler scored the only goal of the match to hand SuperSport their first victory and in the process, end their poor run.
Hunt said the target now is to try and finish fourth in the log standings, and that he was relieved they have finally recorded their first win.
"Just more points. But I don't want to say anything, we just have to try and finish off well. We have tough games, the teams we are playing with are all trying to get something," Hunt told the media after the match.
"So, we are playing for something and if we can get top-four, we would have overachieved. We have young players who have to work hard off the ball. They have to work together and we are working on our shape, our pattern in the team that they have to understand.
"Physicality they don't have endurance, so they need to learn. They learned in the continent and it was brilliant for them and they will learn.
"But this was not one of our best performances this year and we won. We played really well in games we lost. But that's football."
Hunt added that lack of goals has been one of their downfalls and that they will need to build on these results going into their last matches.
"It has been a frustrating period because we are better than that and we have not scored goals. If you don't score goals you don't win," he said.
"The first game of the year we played Stellenbosch and we had a lot of chances and we didn't score and it ended 1-1. Then you don't get momentum, even when we lost to Stellenbosch 4-0 we had a lot of chances.
"Scoring goals has been a big problem for us."
Matsatsantsa a Pitori's remaining fixtures are against Sekhukhune United, Cape Town Spurs, Moroka Swallows and Orlando Pirates.
Hunt relieved after first win of this year
