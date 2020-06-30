A certain number of media will be allowed to attend the closed-doors matches when the Premier Soccer League (PSL) resumes‚ but will be in a closed-off section of their own and will not come into contact with the players and support staff of the teams.

SA Football Association (Safa) chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya said in terms of the joint plan established with the PSL for a return to play‚ members of the written and radio media will not be allowed to enter the biologically safe environment (BSE).

A limited number will be able to attend matches‚ utilising a separate entrance and enclosed part of the stadium‚ and not coming into contact with the participating teams.

The Safa-PSL plan is for a BSE in one city outside a hotspot‚ where all the teams will be quarantined after undergoing testing and complete the 2019-20 season’s matches in closed-doors‚ sanitised stadiums.