PSL has a number of players who are law enforcers

The PSL boasts a number of players from fellow southern African nations, mostly Malawi and Zambia, who have careers as law enforcers back home.

This has been happening so regularly that anyone can think it's mandatory for footballers in these countries to join police or the defence force.

The most famous of these player in the past was former Jomo Cosmos striker Chris Katongo, a military officer in the Zambian army. Recent examples include Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga, a policeman in Zambia, while Baroka marksman Richard Mbulu is a soldier in Malawi.

Ex-Platinum Stars Zambian striker Brian Mwila is also a soldier. But not all of Zambian and Malawian players in PSL are affiliated to the military or the police.

One such player is the budding SuperSport United utility forward Ghampani Lungu, 21.

In an exclusive interview with Sowetan, Lungu explained why he isn't affiliated to either defence or police force in Zambia. He joined SuperSport from Power Dynamos in 2018.