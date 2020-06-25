Safa waiting PSL to give them dates to resume and conclude the season

South African Football Association (Safa) chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe says they are waiting for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to give them the dates to resume and conclude the season so that the information can be sent to world governing body Fifa.

The season was suspended three months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic but there was a ray of hope after sports minister Nathi Mthethwa approved plans to resume training this week in a move that has paved the way for the conclusion of the campaign.

“After the minister of sport confirmed that the PSL can return to training‚ what we are now waiting for is for the PSL to come with the dates of resumption and conclusion so that we can advise Fifa‚” said Motlanthe.

“We need to tell Fifa that these are the dates we anticipate to restart the league in South Africa‚ this is the date we anticipate to finish and this is going to be our new player registration period.

“The league reserves the right to say these are our issues but we will take the cue from them (PSL) because they are the ones who must finish the season.

"When I have all the information with the confirmed dates that have been signed off‚ I will then send them to Fifa because they only communicate with member associations.

“You must remember that initially Fifa asked all the member associations to write letters to indicate when their respective leagues are likely to finish.

"I personally wrote the first letter to Fifa confirming that our season will go beyond the 30th of June. Fifa acknowledged the first letter and they said they consider it. But they are waiting for the second letter with the dates of when the league is going to resume and finish.”

The PSL have not communicated when the league is going to resume and conclude but teams are busy with testing.

There are three players who have tested positive for Covid-19 from Bloemfontein Celtic and Kaizer Chiefs.

Orlando Pirates had a case with Ben Motswari in May but he has since recovered while Stellenbosch FC also confirmed that three staff members have tested positive.