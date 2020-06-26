PSL will let Fifa know when matches will resume

"The league reserves the right to say these are our issues but we will take the cue from them [the PSL] because they are the ones who must finish the season. When I have all the information with the confirmed dates that have been signed off, I will then send them to Fifa because they only communicate with member associations.

"You must remember that initially Fifa asked all the member associations to write letters to indicate when their respective leagues are likely to finish.

"I personally wrote the first letter to Fifa confirming that our season will go beyond the 30th of June. Fifa acknowledged the first letter and they said they [would] consider it. But they are waiting for the second letter with the dates of when the league is going to resume and finish."

Before training can resume, PSL clubs will have to follow strict Covid-19 guidelines. The PSL has drafted a document titled Return to Training Directive, which lists the measures clubs will need to follow before training can officially resume.

Some of the measures include the regular testing of players and staff, the appointment of a compliance officer, while training in the first week will be limited to six players (five outfield players and the goalkeeper).