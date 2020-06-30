Clayton Daniels geared up for return to training

SuperSport United defender Clayton Daniels has expressed his excitement about the prospect of returning to the football pitch soon.

Before the league was halted in March by the coronavirus, Matsatsantsa a Pitori were third on the league table with 40 points from 24 matches.

With the PSL having been given a green light by government to start training, Daniels is now looking forward to the resumption of football. "I'm excited to hear that we can go back to training but we are still waiting for the go-ahead.

"This is the thing we love to do. This is our passion, our job, you don't want to get paid for not doing your job. You want to earn your money rightfully and yeah, we can't wait to get back to do the right things and do what we love. But at the same time, we also have to be aware of the virus and all those things. We still need to be careful in a certain way," he said.

PSL clubs are ramping up testing of their players, technical teams and essential staff as they prepare for resumption. But with few players testing positive for Covid-19 after the first round of testing recently, the 35-year-old added that this should come as a lesson for everyone that anyone can get infected despite their strong immune system.