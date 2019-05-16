Ndlovu tips Gift Links to succeed him
Reigning Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg United feels it's Cape Town City winger Gift Links who deserves to win this award for the just-concluded campaign.
Links, 20, is nominated in this category alongside 22-year-old SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena and Bloemfontein Celtic defender Bongani Sam, 21.
The winner will be revealed on Sunday night at the end-of- the-season awards gala dinner at Durban's International Convention Centre (ICC).
"He had a wonderful season. I like his passion and his educated left foot is second to none. He is one of the trickiest players to play against, a nightmare to many defenders,'' Ndlovu, who won the same accolade in the 2017/18 term, told Sowetan yesterday.
"I was fortunate to train and spend some time with him [Links] at Bafana Bafana [in the last edition of the Cosafa Cup last June], he's a very ambitious guy. I think winning this award would be a huge motivation for him...''
Links joined City from Egyptian outfit Al Assiouty (now known as Pyramids FC) before the start of the season. The tricky winger netted five goals and racked-up three assists in 25 league outings.
After a stellar 2017/18 season, where he was also voted the Midfielder of the Season ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana and Orlando Pirates' Musa Nyatama, Ndlovu, 22, couldn't replicate his heroics this season as Maritzburg finished 15th.
Maritzburg will open their play-offs campaign at home to Royal Eagles on Sunday. Eagles finished as runners-up in the NFD behind champions Stellenbosch.