Ndlovu tips Gift Links to succeed him

Reigning Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg United feels it's Cape Town City winger Gift Links who deserves to win this award for the just-concluded campaign.

Links, 20, is nominated in this category alongside 22-year-old SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena and Bloemfontein Celtic defender Bongani Sam, 21.

The winner will be revealed on Sunday night at the end-of- the-season awards gala dinner at Durban's International Convention Centre (ICC).

"He had a wonderful season. I like his passion and his educated left foot is second to none. He is one of the trickiest players to play against, a nightmare to many defenders,'' Ndlovu, who won the same accolade in the 2017/18 term, told Sowetan yesterday.