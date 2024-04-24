With their morale down following a string of poor results in the DStv Premiership this year, SuperSport United striker Gamphani Lungu says they are targeting their match against Kaizer Chiefs to change things around.
SuperSport will face Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm), with both teams going into this fixture on the back of a poor run.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori have so far failed to register a victory this year and have lost their previous game to Chippa United, while Amakhosi have lost their last three successive matches.
"I think for both teams we have not been doing well and for our side, it's been a while since we last won a game and we are looking to turn the corner on Saturday," Lungu told Sowetan yesterday.
"We need results now. Every team goes through a bad patch and I feel this is that time for us. If you see our performances in some of the games that we have played, we have done exceptionally well.
"I think we just gave away silly goals and something like that. So, we need to stop that and we will get back to winning ways."
With Chiefs also desperate for points, Lungu, 25, predicts a tough match as both sides will be looking to redeem themselves by collecting all three points.
"From their side, they also need the results at this point. They are home, we beat them earlier in the season (1-0) and they will want to avoid losing twice to us," he said.
"But I think we just need to keep on playing our game and trust the process. Hopefully, we get the result that we need.
"It makes this match more difficult because they are also desperate to win. We are also coming to the end of the business end of the season and every point counts.
"The moral is down and the coaches are trying their best to lift us up, and we need to get back to the right mindset. We will approach this game like any and hopefully get back to winning ways."
United look to Chiefs to change fortune
Lungu urges Matsatsantsa to find their feet after barren year
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
