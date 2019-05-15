Captain Thamsanqa Mkhize wins big at Cape Town City awards

Club skipper Thamsanqa Mkhize says he is full of pride after being named not only Cape Town City’s Player of the Season but also the Player’s Player of the Season in a vote by his teammates.

Mkhize‚ who is likely to be the Bafana Bafana first choice rigtht fullback at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt next month‚ continued his dream spell at the club he joined not long after the franchise was launched after being shown the door at Maritzburg United.

“As a player you feel proud when your teammates nominate you as the Player’s Player of the Season‚" he said.

“They have seen your contribution to the team. It makes me proud and grateful.