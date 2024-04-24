SA boxers shun the national title

The status of the SA boxing title has once again been questioned, but authorities have constantly encouraged fighters to prioritise it before they can think of engaging in bouts for the lesser recognised belts which do not assist in their careers.
But some boxers have openly said that purse monies they get paid in those title fights are better than what they are paid when engaging in national title bouts.
Asemahle Wellem finds himself in that predicament. He won the SA super middleweight belt in 2022 but is yet to make a defence so that he can begin to enjoy the glamour of being a national hero.
None is employed in his family, which is based in Chinsa outside East London, Eastern Cape. At 23, Wellem is the breadwinner, and is reliant on the fistic sport to keep the wolf from the door.
Based in Johannesburg, Wellem rents a flat which is paid for by his promoter Happy Tewo, who also helps him with a monthly stipend.
Joseph "Smokin' Joe" Makaringe defended the SA welterweight title 11 times, but he passed away last week with nothing to show for his feelings towards the national title.
"The Predator", as Wellem is known in the boxing space, has since accepted an offer to feature in an exhibition bout over 10 rounds with professional boxer Denis Savitskiy in Russia on May 11. It will be in the light heavyweight division.
Wellem's manager Siya Zingelwa said the money is good. "It is far better than what he would be paid when defending his national title," he said, adding that 23-year-old Savitskiy has a professional boxing record of nine wins and a draw.
"Money is the major factor to boxers, [because] even though they are entertainers, they are also providers to their families," said Zingelwa. "We cannot live on promises of the defence of the national title. Sadly, this is the belt that he dearly wanted to win when he became a boxer because it opens doors to bigger things."
When contacted for a comment yesterday on the status of the SA title, BSA accounting officer Mandla Ntlanganiso said he fully understands the feelings towards the national title. He said it is through such reasons and many more that he has called for a symposium that will take place at Arena Holdings' offices in Parktown on Friday.
"It is aimed at repositioning and repackaging South African boxing as a leading sporting asset that appeals to global markets," he said, adding that sports minister Zizi Kodwa will give a key note address.
Lyndon Barends, head of strategic and commercial partnerships at Arena Holdings, Ntsika Msuthu, who specialises in sponsorship and communications, Tumelo Seliakne, managing director for sports South Africa, and Premier Soccer League general manager Ace Ncobo will form part of the discussion.
SA boxers shun the national title
Fight-starved pugilists look elsewhere to make money
Image: SUPPLIED
