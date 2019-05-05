Only clubs with deep pockets will snap up top-notch players

The PSL season is in its final stretch, with only one round of league fixtures remaining before the big scramble to sign up top players starts in earnest in July.

Sunday World unveils the players who will be the most sought after during the off season, but they will not come cheap.

Understandably, the clubs of the top-notch players will resist the temptations to let them go. However, for a good price, who knows, a number of arms could be twisted.

KHAMA BILLIAT (Chiefs) -R25m

Following his sensational move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Kaizer Chiefs early this season, Billiat became one of the most sought after players in the PSL.At the time, the Zimbabwean-born attacking midfielder was worth an astonishing R20m in transfer market - head and shoulders above the rest.

Downs coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed then that the club could not meet Billiat's financial demands.On joining Chiefs he became the highest earner after signing a three-year contract with an option of an additional year.

He is reportedly earning an eye-watering R10m a year before tax. According to tranfermarkt.com, Billiat is said to be worth R25m.

Interestingly, Bidvest Wits defender and Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo trails Billiat by R1m and comes second as the most expensive player in the PSL.

THEMBA ZWANE (Sundowns) -R16m