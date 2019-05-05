Only clubs with deep pockets will snap up top-notch players
The PSL season is in its final stretch, with only one round of league fixtures remaining before the big scramble to sign up top players starts in earnest in July.
Sunday World unveils the players who will be the most sought after during the off season, but they will not come cheap.
Understandably, the clubs of the top-notch players will resist the temptations to let them go. However, for a good price, who knows, a number of arms could be twisted.
KHAMA BILLIAT (Chiefs) -R25m
Following his sensational move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Kaizer Chiefs early this season, Billiat became one of the most sought after players in the PSL.At the time, the Zimbabwean-born attacking midfielder was worth an astonishing R20m in transfer market - head and shoulders above the rest.
Downs coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed then that the club could not meet Billiat's financial demands.On joining Chiefs he became the highest earner after signing a three-year contract with an option of an additional year.
He is reportedly earning an eye-watering R10m a year before tax. According to tranfermarkt.com, Billiat is said to be worth R25m.
Interestingly, Bidvest Wits defender and Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo trails Billiat by R1m and comes second as the most expensive player in the PSL.
THEMBA ZWANE (Sundowns) -R16m
The Downs midfielder has made an impression on his coach Pitso Mosimane, both in their domestic league campaign and their CAF Champions League safari after reaching the semifinals of the continental inter-club competition.
Mosimane has likened the pacey winger to Spanish great Andres Iniesta because of his pace and fearlessness to go for goals when an opportunity presents itself. Zwane's current market value is a cool R16m, says transfermarkt.com
MOTHOBI MVALA (Highlands Park) - R10.5m
Since the January transfer window, opposition clubs have been watching coach Owen Da Gama's prolific striker like hawks waiting to pounce. But Da Gama turned down an offer for R10m from a rival club, believed to be Sundowns or Chiefs, to buy their star forward.His club will not let him go easily as he has sustained Highlands Park in their first season in top flight.
It remains to be seen who will be the highest bidder to snap up Mvala. Transfermarkt.com has valued the player at R10.5m.
Others worth millions:
- Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits) - R24m
- Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport) - R12m
- Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg) - R12m
- Aubrey Modiba (SuperSport) - R17m
- Mwape Musonda (Leopards) - R9m
- Fortune Makaringe (Maritzburg) - R9m
- Thabo Mnyamane (SuperSport) - R8m
- Gift Links (Cape Town City) - R4m Source: Transfermarkt.com