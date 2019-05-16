Centurion land claim nearly final

A multimillion-rand land claim covering prime properties in Centurion, Pretoria, is close to reaching its finality but white minority lobby group AfriForum is ready to fight it.

The claim - lodged 20 years ago - covers more than 30 portions of land, in areas such as Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, The Reeds and Hueweloord.

According to the the department of rural development & land reform, the claim is now in its final stages after a public participation process was completed last month.

Department spokesperson Phuthi Mabelebele said the land claim was still under further investigation which forms part of the last phase.

Mabelebele said the claim in question was "complex [due to] the large number of land parcels" it affected in the area.

"The commission on restitution of land rights is currently sourcing information on the analysis of historical aerial photographs from [the] surveyor general... updating information on affected properties, considering the representations received from affected parties, with a view to produce the final research report," she said.