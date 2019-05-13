'Steve Komphela could have led Kaizer Chiefs to second place‚' says Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Steve Khompela could have led Kaizer Chiefs to a second or third place finish on the final Absa Premiership standings had he been given more time at Naturena.

Amakhosi suffered the ignominy of missing out on a place in the top eight following their defeat to Chippa United on the last day of the season on Saturday afternoon and Mosimane said Komphela was doing a good job at Naturena before he was fired last year.

“I think Steve Khompela did a very good job there‚ he could have finished second or even third‚” said Mosimane.

“But they removed him and you know I was not happy when they did that.

"I have always told you guys that you can remove him because he has not won the title for the last three years but is he the only one?