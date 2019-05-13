'Steve Komphela could have led Kaizer Chiefs to second place‚' says Pitso Mosimane
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Steve Khompela could have led Kaizer Chiefs to a second or third place finish on the final Absa Premiership standings had he been given more time at Naturena.
Amakhosi suffered the ignominy of missing out on a place in the top eight following their defeat to Chippa United on the last day of the season on Saturday afternoon and Mosimane said Komphela was doing a good job at Naturena before he was fired last year.
“I think Steve Khompela did a very good job there‚ he could have finished second or even third‚” said Mosimane.
“But they removed him and you know I was not happy when they did that.
"I have always told you guys that you can remove him because he has not won the title for the last three years but is he the only one?
“What is your guarantee that next year other people who replace him will win?
"It is a little bit tough for them but every team goes through a cycle.
"Sundowns went through it for seven years‚ Liverpool went through for about 15 years‚ AC Milan‚ Arsenal are going through that cycle and you can go on and on.
"Those are big clubs with big stadiums and Chiefs is going through the same.”
Mosimane said Chiefs fans must be encouraged that coach Ernst Middendorp is showing bravery by playing younger players.
“I can see that coach Middendorp is brave and he wants the youth more‚" he said.
"He uses youngsters but you also need a little bit of experience to mix it.
"But he has the experience of Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande and hopefully they will come back but you know how football is.
“Benni (McCarthy) pops up‚ Gavin Hunt has showed that he is a good coach and you can’t write him off.
"Look at how many games he has won‚ he is a top coach and I can guarantee you that Micho (Sredojević)‚ Rulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids are going to double their efforts next season.”