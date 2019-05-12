Sundowns in R11.2m CAF windfall
Despite their disappointing exit from the CAF Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns are in for a major cash windfall for reaching the semifinals of the continental competition.
CAF is set to give the Brazilians a cash injection of $800,000 ( R11.2m) for making it to the last four of the tournament. Downs bowed out of the premier continental cup after a 2-1 aggregate loss to Wydad Casablanca last week.
Coach Pitso Mosimane believes the bragging rights, plus the financial incentives the Champions League offers, makes it all worth it.
"As a club we have invested much of our resources into this tournament with all the hotel bookings, training facilities and flights and as a coach I am very grateful for that," he said.
"The CAF programme is very demanding, it takes a lot out of you but it's lucrative if you manage to win it. I am disappointed we got eliminated but we are not that far off so we will try again next season."
Theirs was a long and winding journey in Africa that included trips to Equatorial Guinea (to face Leones Vegetarianos), Libya (to take on Ahli Benghazi), Nigeria (Lobi Stars), Ivory Coast (Asec Mimosas) and Egypt (Ah Ahly).
Although Downs failed to repeat their 2016 African title triumph, they will bank more than half the R20m prize money they collected back then.
The winner this year, between Esperance and Wydad, will pocket R35m ($2.5m) with runners-up collecting R17m ($1.25m).