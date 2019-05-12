Sundowns in R11.2m CAF windfall

Despite their disappointing exit from the CAF Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns are in for a major cash windfall for reaching the semifinals of the continental competition.

CAF is set to give the Brazilians a cash injection of $800,000 ( R11.2m) for making it to the last four of the tournament. Downs bowed out of the premier continental cup after a 2-1 aggregate loss to Wydad Casablanca last week.

Coach Pitso Mosimane believes the bragging rights, plus the financial incentives the Champions League offers, makes it all worth it.

"As a club we have invested much of our resources into this tournament with all the hotel bookings, training facilities and flights and as a coach I am very grateful for that," he said.