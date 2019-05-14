One of the most influential figures in the local game bowed out at the weekend after a stellar career and on Monday night‚ just ahead of Cape Town City’s annual awards‚ held a valedictory discourse on his career and the state of the local game.

It was Teko Modise's first discussion since last Friday’s sudden announcement of his intention to retire and it was emotive for the ex-Bafana Bafana‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United midfielder to express his thoughts.

“I was not expecting what Black Leopards did and they had no obligation to do that‚ as they were fighting for their lives and we were actually looking to relegate them‚ so for them to give me a guard of honour was very emotional‚” Modise said of the scenes before his last game in City colours on Saturday at Thohoyandou Stadium.