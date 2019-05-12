Mamelodi Sundowns clinch their ninth league title

Neither their soured relations with the PSL, the point's deductions debacle or their travails in the Africa competition could stop Mamelodi Sundowns as they were crowned Absa Premiership champions here yesterday.

Title number nine for Sundowns will not only be remembered for their battle with Orlando Pirates in the race, but for their tussle with the football organisation led by Irvin Khoza.

For the Buccaneers, it was too little too late as their 3-0 win over Polokwane City in Soweto was not enough.

Downs have had no less than six disciplinary cases with the PSL, including Pitso Mosimane's scuffle with a security guard and the misbehaviour of fans in February against Wits.

The Tshwane giants left nothing to chance after a 1-0 win courtesy of a goal from Phakamani Mahlambi before half-time.

There were scenes of elation for the victors and anguish for Free State Stars, who were relegated after the 1-0 loss.

Ea Lla Koto drop down to the National First Division (NFD) following a poor season. There was mixed emotions for both sets of fans who packed the small stadium to the rafters.

Billionaire boss Patrice Motsepe watched with a sense of satisfaction after captain Hlompho Kekana lifted the R10m title.