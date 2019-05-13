Pitso Mosimane slams Stuart Baxter’s attempt to bring back Quinton Fortune to Bafana Bafana

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has strongly criticised Stuart Baxter’s attempt to bring back former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune to Bafana Bafana as a second assistant at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Baxter revealed last month that he's lining up a return for Fortune to the national team as his second assistant-coach at the continental showpiece next month as he currently only has SA Under-17 coach Molefi Ntseki.

But the outspoken Mosimane has slammed the plan.

“Quinton Fortune didn’t want to play for Bafana Bafana neh?

"He said he wanted to go to America.

"You guys forget quickly and then he must be the coach?