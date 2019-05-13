Micho confident of league success next season

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has a strong belief that finishing as runners-up for two seasons in a row has laid a solid foundation for success next season.

Despite their outstanding 3-0 home victory over Polokwane City on Saturday, just like last term, Pirates had to settle for second spot after Sundowns beat Free State Stars 1-0 in Bethlehem.

"We have put ourselves in a process for two years, now that process is there. We are feeling around the corner, we could smell around the corner that trophies are there," asserted Sredojevic, who is in his second year of his three-year Bucs deal.

"I can assure you, Orlando Pirates is on firm steps into a bright future, steady progress. The biggest lesson we learnt this season is that perfection does not exist. We need to be more consistent."