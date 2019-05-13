Serial champ Pitso now in huge demand

Having delivered eight trophies in seven years for Sundowns, it is no surprise that Pitso Mosimane's phone has been ringing off the hook with offers from the Middle East and other African clubs.

"I am humbled, especially [by offers] from the North Africans. They have given me respect and know about me.

"Even this week I got a call from Qatar. If it was about money then I would have left. But I don't like my CV to have many different clubs. I love Sundowns, I am happy here."

Since his arrival in 2012, he has won four league titles, the CAF Champions League, CAF Super Cup, Nedbank Cup and the Telkom Knockout. The Brazilians once again proved that they come second to none in SA football after clinching their ninth Absa Premiership title.

On the final day of the season on Saturday, Downs secured a 1-0 win over Free State Stars in Bethlehem to clinch the title, thanks to Phakamani Mahlambi's goal.