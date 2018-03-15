Throughout a highly successful professional career that has spanned more than fifteen years with Kaizer Chiefs‚ SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana‚ among others‚ Reneilwe ‘Yeye’ Letsholonyane has seen a lot of players come through the revolving door.

But it seems he has not seen many quite like Teboho Mokoena.

The 35-year-old Letsholonyane believes that Mokoena‚ who is 14 years his junior‚ is destined for an exciting career and is a genuine prospect for Bafana Bafana.

But the wily veteran also warned against showering Mokoena with too much praise and failing to handle his career with the utmost care.

Mokoena‚ who represented South Africa at the U20 World Cup in South Korea in 2017 and earned one Bafana cap during the Chan qualifier against Botswana last year‚ was this week named in Stuart Baxter’s squad for the Four-Nations tournament in Zambia next week.

“I don’t want to overhype or praise him too much but there is no doubt that he is a highly talented footballer‚” said Letsholonyane as United prepared for the Caf Confederation Cup last 16 second round clash against Petroleos de Luanda of Angola at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.

“I rate him to be one of the best midfielders we have in the league at the moment and he is a genuine prospect for the future.

"But that is not enough because he must stay grounded and continue to work hard to achieve success.

"There is still a lot of hard work to be done before he could be considered as a complete footballer‚ but the signs are there if he stays on the right lane.

"We must always remind him of where he comes from so that he stays humble‚ respect his job and people."

Mokoena said he was honoured to be called up to the senior national team and he welcomed the challenge of taking his football to another level.

“I embrace the challenge by facing it and I am ready for it‚" he said.

"I will do the hard yards at training‚ compete with other players so that I come back to my club an improved player.

"Coach Baxter knows my weaknesses and strong points and we will see what happens in Zambia‚” he said.

Letsholonyane has been working with Mokoena at the club for the past few seasons and he has urged him to continue conducting himself professionally.

“He knows that he must behave himself professionally because at the national team it is also not only about how you perform on the field but off the field.

"He has worked with the coach Stuart Baxter before here at the club and it is not going to be difficult to adjust even though he is going to meet other players who have different personalities.

If he is to earn his second Bafana Bafana cap‚ Mokoena must unseat established players like Kamohelo Mokotjo‚ Bongani Zungu‚ Keagan Dolly‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Dean Furman and Themba Zwane in the middle of the park.

“I am happy that together with Aubrey Modiba they have this opportunity to represent us as SuperSport in the national team.

"It is a huge step for them to have the opportunity to play at this level and my advice to them would be to continue working hard‚ keep improving and enjoy themselves.

"If they continue to work hard and improve‚ their experience will benefit when they come back to the club because they would have learned something.”