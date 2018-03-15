Soccer

John Comitis had guts to take a chance on me‚ says Benni McCarthy

By Mark Gleeson - 15 March 2018 - 10:59
Cape Town City FC head coach Benni McCarthy (R) alongside his Orlando Pirates counterpart Milutin Sredejovic during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match at Cape Town Stadium on March 14, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. City won 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals courtesy of a Ayanda Patosi goal.
Cape Town City FC head coach Benni McCarthy (R) alongside his Orlando Pirates counterpart Milutin Sredejovic during the Nedbank Cup, Last 16 match at Cape Town Stadium on March 14, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. City won 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals courtesy of a Ayanda Patosi goal.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Benni McCarthy says not enough young former players are being given a chance to coach clubs in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The outspoken Cape Town City coach says club owner John Comitis had “ostrich huevos” for taking a punt on him at the start of the season.

“To give somebody like me an opportunity to be in charge of his team takes massive huevos‚” he said‚ using the Spanish slang term for testicles as he savoured victory over Orlando Pirates in Wednesday’s Nedbank Cup second round tie.

“For me‚ it’s my first time ever I’m in the hot seat.

"A lot of people don’t believe ex-players have the capability of becoming coaches or they don’t trust us to think we can do it.

“They prefer the merry-go-round of old coaches.

“It takes a lot of courage for a guy to take a risk like that.

"Previously you had the likes of Shaun Bartlett given a try but now (club chairman) don’t really want to take a chance anymore.

“Fadlu (Davids) had years being an interim or caretaker (coach) and then every time they’d put an experienced guy over him‚” McCarthy added of two of the younger coaches on the South African professional circuit.

Bartlett won the National First Division with Lamontville Golden Arrows but was then relegated from the Absa Premiership with the University of Pretoria.

Davids is in his first full season as coach of Maritzburg United after years of being an assistant at the club.

The 40-year-old McCarthy said young coaches must also be given a chance to fail.

“There is no chance in hell in this job that you are going to be successful (all the time); you have to fail along the way. I’m only learning and I’m only going to get better.

“The first year is always a learning curve and I’ve made a lot of mistakes along the way but I’ve learnt from it.

"Next season‚ if I’m still here‚ then I’m a little bit more experienced. I can then kick on from there.”

McCarthy joked success for him in his rookie season would be keeping City from being relegated.

“That I didn’t relegate the team for me would be a class season!”

READ MORE:

Voice of soccer Owen Ndlovu nearly muted by speeding car thief

Ndlovu escapes hit and run after diving to side of road as bakkie stolen in town
News
2 days ago

Dear PSL, we won’t forget Downs-Bucs hooligans case

The speed with which the Premier Soccer League rushed to charge AmaZulu following their supporters’ recent pitch invasion would have you admiring the ...
Opinion
20 hours ago

Pirates and SuperSport's protests against Ndoro's fielding to be heard next week

Two of multiple ongoing cases at the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee regarding Ajax Cape Town fielding striker Tendai Ndoro will be ...
Sport
6 days ago

PSL asks Mosimane and De Sa to explain recent comments about match officials

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has written a letter to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane and Platinum Stars counterpart Roger De Sa asking them ...
Sport
9 days ago

Chippa's Teboho Moloi follows Tinkler onto coaches' scrapheap

Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi has unsurprisingly followed SuperSport United’s Eric Tinkler onto the Premier Soccer League coaches’ scrapheap‚ ...
Sport
11 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Video of Home Affairs official entertaining herself at work goes viral
X